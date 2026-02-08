DC director gives hopeful message as questions raised over 'Blue Beetle's future

'Blue Beetle' director on character's future in DC: 'I had friendly chats with DC boss'

When DC Studios underwent a leadership change, several projects were axed. But Blue Beetle, a superhero with wings, portrayed by Xolo Maridueña, was released during the transition.



Ever since, questions have arisen about the character's future. But Ángel Manuel Soto, the director behind the movie, is hopeful.

He believes Blue Beetle has the potential to play a role in the DCU, sharing that all is not lost yet. “I don’t think that chapter has been closed."

Soto's hope stems from the fact that DC's co-head, James Gunn, is a fan of Blue Beetle; in addition, the filmmaker says he had friendly conversations with the studio's executives about the character's future.

“I’ve had friendly conversations with Peter Safran and John Rickard. And I know James is a huge fan of Blue Beetle, and he’s said multiple times that Blue Beetle is part of the DCU.”

Soto also hints at the possibility of turning Blue Beetle toward animation, given that DC has kicked off a new animated universe with Creature Commandos leading the way.

“I will say that I personally – I’m not saying that they’ve said it – I personally would love to continue Blue Beetle 2, Blue Beetle 3, work with Xolo and the whole Reyes family,” he adds.

“But we have had conversations of how we can expand the adventures of the Reyes family via animation. And if that’s something that finally happens, whether it happens or not, conversations have been had. It would be nice.”

He continues, “I think that you can do so much with animation, and it’s also a fun medium that I’ve always wanted to explore."

“So if the movie gods and the people and our dear friends at DC and Warner Bros. see it fit, I would love nothing more than to continue to tell that story," Soto concludes.

Blue Beetle is streaming on HBO Max.