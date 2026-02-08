J. Cole brings back old-school CD sales for 'The Fall-Off' release

J. Cole celebrated the release of his new album The Fall-Off with special surprise.

The rapper returned to his roots after the release of his seventh and reportedly final studio album.

Expressing his gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans, Cole took to X and explained that he was unable to properly celebrate the album's release due to "daddy duties."

However, now the She Knows rapper has decided to mark the moment in a nostalgic way. Pulling out his old Honda Civic, Cole filled the trunk with physical copies of the album.

He wrote, "As a teenager I had copies of the Fayettenam Bommuh’s album that Nervous gave me to sell. I used to go up to the gas stations trying to sell the album to strangers "yo you like hip hop??" Was the beginning of the sales pitch."

While Cole was chasing the same sense of excitement while working on the album, The Fall-Off, now he has decided to launch Trunk Sale Tour 36, an unplanned road trip of selling albums to fans personally.

Admitting that he doesn't know where he's driving, J. Cole encouraged fans that if they see him on the road "Cop a CD from me or just show love. I truly appreciate all the love and the reaction to the music."

The album, The Fall-Off was released on Friday. Marking a milestone moment in the rapper's career, the album includes collaborations with Burna Boy, Future, and Tems.