Photo: Melissa Joan Hart reflects on social challenges as a child actor

Melissa Joan Hart revealed the biggest downside of becoming a child actor .

In a recent interview with People, Melissa, who shot to fame at 15 after landing the lead role of Clarissa Darling in Nickelodeon’s 1990s teen sitcom Clarissa Explains It All, shared her mixed feelings about being a child actor.

She not only reflected upon how growing up on TV sets taught her independence and discipline but also admitted that it limited her social exposure and development.

“I think it gave me a good work ethic. I think it helped me kind of grow up quickly, learn some things about myself in the world, take care of myself and but also, in that way, it kind of stunted my growth in other ways, socially,” she told the outlet.

Despite the social challenges she faced growing up, the actress credited her parents for ensuring that she still experienced a normal childhood away from the spotlight.

"I pretty much had a normal childhood, even though I was acting since I was four. So I don't regret anything,” she said.

“I think my family did a really good job … I was in Girl Scouts, and we would go on family ski trips and things like that. So there was a lot of normal mixed up with this weird, crazy world,” she continued.

Nonetheless, the 1990s teen icon, who starred as Sabrina Spellman in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, touched on her fun experience of studying as an actress, explaining that being taught on set never felt isolating.

"I went to my boyfriend's prom. It wasn’t my prom, but I did get to go to a prom to witness that. So I had some moments,” she added.