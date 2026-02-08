Garrett Morris raves about his '2 Broke Girls' co-star Jennifer Coolidge

Garrett Morris recently opened up about working with Jennifer Coolidge on 2 Broke Girls.

The renowned American actor and comedian, who celebrated his 89th birthday on February 1, reflected on his time with Coolidge on the set of the American television sitcom for six seasons.

2 Broke Girls, which aired on CBS from 2011 to 2017 starred Morris as Earl, a cashier, and the 64-year-old American actress as his on-screen friend, Sophie Kaczynsky.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, Morris said, “Jennifer Coolidge is one of the most beautiful human beings you are ever going to meet.”

“I guarantee you, you meet her, within 30 minutes, you are in love. She’s just that beautiful. One of the most brilliant actors on the scene,” the Saturday Night Live alum urged.

He went on to state that The White Lotus actress is “not trying to upstage anybody” with her work; however, “her energy naturally invokes that kind of stuff.”

Morris admitted, “Quite often I would find myself just watching her work and forgetting my lines — saying, ‘Oh s****, I’m supposed to come in now.’ That’s how good [she is].”

“Jennifer, plus Beth and Kat and Jonathan [Kite] and Matthew [Moy], they were all great to work with. But I have to say that working with Jennifer Coolidge is one of the great privileges of my life,” he gushed.