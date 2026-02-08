Photo: Chris Robinson spills the beans on his, Kate Hudson's son's career ambitions

Chris Robinson has opened up about the career ambitions of his son Ryder, whom he shares with Kate Hudson.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, the Black Crowes frontman weighed in on the term “nepo baby” while discussing his son's future at Steven Tyler’s 7th Jam for Janie party.

As fans will know, Ryder is set to graduate from New York University later this year.

The actor began by sharing that his 22-year-old son is currently weighing potential careers in both music and acting.

“He's about to graduate from NYU this May. Very excited about that,” Chris stated.

“I think he's kind of leaning into maybe [pursuing] acting more, but he's a very, very good singer, and he's a really good guitar player, and he loves music. And, yeah, I just couldn't be more proud of him,” he added.

Robinson went on to claim that while he is proud of Ryder’s talent, what matters most to him is the person his son has grown into.

“I mean, I love him no matter what, but I've always been impressed with my son. He's a young man with great character."

He's very charming, very smart, very handsome, and the world really is his for whatever he wants to do. But underneath it all, I'm a proud dad because he's a good dude in the world. And that's really all you can really ask for,” he concluded.