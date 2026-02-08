Michael Keaton recalls working with Catherine O'Hara in 'Beetlejuice'
Michael Keaton opens up about his time with the late co-star Catherine O'Hara in 'Beetlejuice'
Michael Keaton is reflecting on working with the late Catherine O’Hara in Beetlejuice.
The 74-year-old American actor opened up about his friendship with his deceased friend O’Hara at Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2026 Man of the Year event in Cambridge, Mass., on Friday, February, 6.
For those unaware, O’Hara passed away at the age of 71 on January 30.
When asked about his first interaction with the Canadian-American actress and comedian, Keaton said, “I was a big SCTV fan. I am the biggest SCTV fan. And I’m trying to think, when was it?”
“I think I was doing a movie in Toronto. ... I remember we must have met or known each other a little bit, because, like myself, she has a big family. She’s one of seven, and I’m one of seven. And so somehow we got to be friends,” he recalled.
“I remember a night in Toronto where she had a summer [with her] brothers and sisters, and we were all shooting pool in some bar somewhere. But I think I had known her before, kind of having a hard time remembering it,” the Batman star remembered.
It is pertinent to mention that Keaton was the one who paid homage to O’Hara after her death was confirmed by her manager.
