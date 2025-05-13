Gwyneth Paltrow sheds light on parenting approach for kids with ex Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow on parenting with ex Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow’s kids might just be her biggest fans—and not just because she’s an Oscar winner or wellness guru, but because of the way she raised them.

The Goop founder recently reflected on her and ex-husband Chris Martin’s unique parenting style, revealing that their children, Apple, 20, and Moses, 19, have come to admire the unconventional (and often headline-grabbing) path their parents paved.

“They are very proud of the iconoclastic approach that we have taken in the past,” Gwyneth said in a new interview with E! News, airing May 12 at 11 p.m.

“Looking back, there are always things that we used to write about [at Goop] where people were like, ‘Oh my gosh, what is this?’ And now they’re so mainstream.”

It’s safe to say, those kale smoothies and infrared saunas don’t seem so wild anymore. And now that the wellness wave has swept the mainstream, Gwyneth says her kids are fully onboard. “My kids are really proud of the fact that we're always kind of first in this space.”

As for how she and the Coldplay frontman approached parenting, Paltrow explained it was all about balance—with a little structure and a lot of soul.

“We try to always strike a balance,” she shared.

“For me, manners are super important. So, that was kind of the structure: manners and education. I want a lot of expression and individuality and freedom running through that structure. So, that's kind of how we looked at it.”

Turns out, all that structure-with-a-splash-of-freedom might be setting the stage for the next generation of creatives in the Martin-Paltrow generation. Gwyneth suspects her kids are headed straight into the artistic lane—just like their famous parents.

“They are definitely artist souls,” she said proudly.

“I do think that [a] mix of structure and art is really coming through in who they are now. They're both academic, and yet they have these beautiful free spirits and I think they will pursue art, which I think is wonderful.”