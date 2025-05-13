What keypoint Blake Lively missing in 'It Ends with Us' lawsuit?

Blake Lively, the iconic star who is currently embroiled in a heated legal war against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, has been making headlines for more than just her acting talent.

Lively’s team recently reacted after music icon Taylor Swift was unexpectedly dragged into the case.

Updates on the actress and the actor's legal case have been quiet lately, especially after both sides got a stern reminder from a New York judge. However, the judge called them out for talking too much before their trial in March 2026, giving the media plenty to gossip about.

Seemingly, the texts in Baldoni's evidence aren’t the first time Taylor’s name has been linked to It Ends With Us. The cast had brought her up multiple times during their promo tour.

For instance, Lively kept saying that her longtime pal Swift was there with her “the whole time” during the making of the movie. While talking to New York, the actress the singer's support throughout her film shooting, saying: “I mean, honestly, she was with me on this experience the whole time, all throughout it, so she really lived this with me. She’s a person who shows up for you, and I’m so grateful to have that love and support.”

The Another Simple Favor actress repeated this in an interview on CBS Mornings when host Gayle King asked if the Lover hitmaker offered her song for the film or if she's ever asked.

Avoiding the question a bit, Blake responded, “She was with me throughout this whole process. I think, for better or worse, she experienced the whole thing with me.”

Actress Isabela Ferrer earlier fired back at Taylor Swift's rep, saying that the singer played a key role in her landing the part of young Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us.