Nicola Peltz skips mother in law Victoria Beckham in sweet Mother's Day tribute

Nicola Peltz praises her 'Queen' mom as fans have noticed Beckham's absence

Nicola Peltz Beckham paid a sweet tribute to her mother, Claudia Heffner, on Mother's Day-but notably left out any public message for her mother-in law, Victoria Beckham.

'Happy mother's Day to my queen,' Nicola, 30, wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 11.

'You a are my world mom, you are the most beautiful human inside-you are my role model in every way.'

The Lola actress also remembered her late grandmother by sharing a heartfelt message in her honour.

This latest tribute comes amid ongoing tensions between Nicola and Victoria.

A source relatively told US Weekly last week that bad blood has lingered between the two women since before Nicola and Brooklyn got tied the knot.