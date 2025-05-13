Ben Affleck’s regret over ending romance with Ana de Armas?

Ben Affleck, iconic actor with a past romance with Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas, recently caused a stir with his unexpected reaction to the news that Tom Cruise is now dating his ex.

Tom’s been doing everything he can to win Ana over lately, with two private jet trips, special Valentine’s dinner, and fancy meal at one of London’s best Michelin-star restaurants.

In a 2022 interview with Elle, the Blonde star, who had a short fling with Ben back in 2020, called the constant spotlight on her love life "horrible."

And added, "Which is good."

"That’s one of the reasons why I left L.A."

The former lovers split in January 2021, and sources described the breakup as "amicable."

A close insider revealed to PEOPLE: "There is deep love and respect there."

"Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up, and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives."

For the unversed, Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas first met while filming the erotic thriller Deep Water in 2019. Just months into their romance, Ana invited Ben to visit her homeland, Cuba.