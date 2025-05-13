Justin Baldoni returns to social media after 'It Ends with Us' lawsuit

Justin Baldoni, actor and director from It Ends with Us who has been facing challenges since his legal battle with Blake Lively, has finally returned to social media after five months of keeping a low profile.

The 41-year-old actor shared a heartfelt Instagram photo with his wife Emily Baldoni and their two kids Maiya and Maxwell, on Sunday. The picture, posted for Mother’s Day, also showed his mom Sharon hugging her grandson.

Sharing the post, Justin captioned: “My mom gave us faith. My wife is the definition of it. Our children are growing up in the fortress of that love.”

“Happy Mother’s Day to all.”

The recent photo marked Justin's return to Instagram after five months, amid his legal battle with his co-star Blake. With nearly 500,000 likes, fans have been showing him plenty of support in the comments.

Expressing their joy, one user wrote: “Team Baldoni…Happy Mother’s Day to your amazing wife and momma,” while another one shared, “Good men are raised by good women.”

Before sharing the family photo, Justin Baldoni’s last Instagram post was in December 2024, when It Ends With Us was added to Netflix in the U.S.