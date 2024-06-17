Tom Brady celebrates Father's Day with heartwarming photos and tribute to Dad

Tom Brady recently shared adorable photos to honor his kids on Father’s Day.
The NFL star, who is a father to sons Jack, Benjamin, and daughter Vivian, took a stroll down the memory lane alongside his own father to celebrate the special occasion.
Flashing a 'picture-perfect' smile for the camera, Brady wrote in his Instagram tribute: "Happy Father's Day to my HERO, and the best role model I could have ever asked for."
The post featured a photo of him with his parents Galynn Patricia and Tom Brady Sr., as well as his three kids.
Meanwhile, he gave a shoutout to his kids, posing on the beach with a caption that read: "And THANK YOU, to these kids for giving me the gift of being a father, a joy that I could have never imagined until you came into my life. I hope that I can give you all that my dad gave me… unconditional love and support"
For the unversed, Brady shares daughter Vivian and son Benjamin with former partner Gisele Bundchen. In addition, he is also a father to his son Jack, whom shares with his another ex Bridget Moynahan.
