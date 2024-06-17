Gisele Bündchen, Joaquim Phoenix prove rumours wrong, spotted together in California

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente's relationship is still going strong, despite a brief pause due to excessive attention and scrutiny, a source revealed to In Touch Weekly.



"They are very much still together," the insider assured. The couple was spotted casually strolling with Gisele's dog in Surfside, California on June 15, putting rumours of a split to rest.

The insider further suggested that the couple temporarily paused their romance “because of the attention and scrutiny, rather than what was going on between them.”

On June 12, the outlet had reported that Gisele, 43, and Joaquim, 36, had fallen out. According to an insider, the fitness expert found "the spotlight to be too much."

“Joaquim’s a regular guy. He’s not used to all the attention he was getting,” the source said, referencing jokes made during Netflix’s special The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady. “Joaquim became part of the joke. People actually started asking him if he was the reason for their divorce. He hated that.”

Gisele and Joaquim initially aroused dating rumours two weeks after the supermodel's divorce from her ex-husband Tom Brady was finalised, in November 2022.

One month earlier, after over thirteen years of marriage, they had announced their separation. The former Victoria's Secret Angel was close to Joaquim, though, as he had previously been her martial arts instructor.

“It all happened so quickly — Tom was out and Joaquim was in — and some wondered if Gisele and Joaquim were involved while she was still married to Tom,” a source previously told the outlet. “In other words, did Gisele cheat?”

Gisele's relationship with Joaquim was updated exclusively to the outlet in March, that she is "so grateful for Joaquim."

"They’ve been practically inseparable. He makes her feel happy and sexy and alive, and she’s having fun with him.”