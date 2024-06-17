Alicia Keys, Jay-Z to perform tonight at 77th annual Tony Awards

Jay-Z and Alicia Keys to perform at Tony Awards

Jay-Z and Alicia Keys are ready to perform Empire State of Mind at the 77th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16.



The show will air live on two different broadcasts from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

It will be streamed on CBS and Paramount+ in the U.S.

Hell’s Kitchen features Empire State of Mind, which is a musical that surrounds Keys’ early life with its music nominated for 13 Tony Awards.

In 2009, Empire State of Mind topped the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks and bagged three Grammy nominations a year after that, winning two different honours, best rap song and best rap/sung collaboration.

It also scored the nomination for record of the year.

Keys and Jay-Z first performance of the song came together on Sept. 13, 2009, while closing the year’s MTV Video Music Awards, held at Radio City Music Hall and have performed it live together in New York on other occasions as well, at the Yankee Stadium before Game 2 of the 2009 World Series in October 2009, at Madison Square Garden in March 2010 during one of Keys’ Freedom Tours concerts, and in Times Square in October 2016 during Keys’ Here in Times Square concert special.