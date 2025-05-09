Ben Affleck's costar set to make stunning comeback with exciting project

Joey Lauren Adams, best known for her role in Chasing Amy, is set to make a stunning comeback to her acting career after a long time out of the spotlight, as she's already making waves in Hollywood.

Joey recently announced she’ll star in CatNIP, a new film alongside Chevy Chase and Bruce Dern, about a family fighting for survival against a herd of feral cats.

The Dazed and Confused star opened up about the project on her Instagram earlier, posting a Deadline article announcing the film.

She captioned the post: "Had too much fun fighting killer cats with these two legends! Big thanks to @geoffreyarend for being such an incredible actor and a joy to work with as well as all the cast and crew! Many thanks for including me @keliprice and Nyle Cavazos @smalltownpictures."

The 56-year-old star now lives in Arkansas, but she still acts from time to time, taking on roles in passion projects that keep her love for acting alive.

However, Joey Lauren Adams is probably the most remembered for her role as Alyssa Jones, the woman who captured Ben Affleck’s heart in the film that kicked off his career.