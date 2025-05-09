Nicolas Cage gets honest about one role which made him ‘uncomfortable’

Nicolas Cage gets honest about one movie role which took him out of his comfort zone.

In a new interview with The Guardian, The Surfer star responded to a question about one character which was tough for him to perform onscreen.

“I think the hardest performance was The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, because I was playing a character called Nick Cage and I couldn’t hide behind it,” said the 61-year-old.

Per plotline, the movie followed around Nick Cage character who suffered from anxieties about his professional career, his relationships with former wife Olivia, which was played by Sharon Horgan and daughter, portrayed by Lily Mo Sheen.

Reflecting on his character, Nicolas stated, “It was enormously uncomfortable. I felt very naked.”

“And in some ways embarrassed, that I was even playing a part that referred to himself as Nicolas or Nick Cage,” added the Snowden actor.

Elsewhere in the interview, Nicolas revealed what he’s like in real life and how different from his “Nick Cage” character.

“I think people have an idea about me from the characters they’ve seen me play in movies. But the reality is, I bore myself,” admitted the Lord of War actor.

Nicolas told the outlet, “I don’t really go out. I’m at home all the time. I’d rather just spend time with my two-year-old, and I don’t really go and socialise.”

“Not that I’m antisocial, but I have my daughter and I have my little life that I enjoy and it’s pretty simple, so perhaps that would be a surprise,” he concluded.