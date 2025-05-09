Hugh Laurie soon to become 'wanted'

Hugh Laurie betrayed by his own

Hugh Laurie would get betrayed by one of his own, and he would risk becoming a wanted man once more to avenge himself.

Yes, this is what the 65-year-old is going to do!

In an upcoming Apple TV+ thriller series, The Wanted Man, Laurie is set to play the role of Felix Carmichael, "the elusive and powerful head of notorious British crime syndicate 'The Capital'".

As the official synopsis of the show reads, "Untouchable for 20 years, Carmichael is finally apprehended, but while he’s held in the infamous Staplehurst prison, it becomes clear that he’s been betrayed by one of his own."

It continues, "As the traitor moves to dismantle the empire he has built, Carmichael must risk everything in a daring escape. Willing to stop at nothing to take his revenge, if he succeeds, he’ll be a wanted man once more.”

The eight-episode drama from the Hijack creater George Kay boasts an ensemble cast including Thandiwe Newton, Fionn Whitehead, Gina McKee, Hazel Doupe, Elliott Heffernan and Stephen Dillane.

It is co-produced by New Pictures and Kay's banner Observatory Pictures.

For the unversed, the English actor and musician is best known for his roles as Dr. Gregory House in the American medical drama and the patriarch of the Little family in Stuart Little.