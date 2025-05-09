Nicole Kidman debuts new transformation after Met Gala pixie cut

Nicole Kidman turned heads at the ACM Awards as she showed off her new transformation only a few days after Met Gala.
The 57-year-old Australian actress walked the red-carpet with her husband, Keith Urban, at the award show sporting a sleek black halter top and pants with a wraparound skirt.
In complete contrast to her extremely short pixie hair that she debuted at the Met Gala on Monday, the Babygirl actress had her long straight hair falling around her shoulders at the awards.
Urban coordinated his outfit with The Hours actress in a black velvet suit and matching shoes.
Met Gala was not the first time Kidman has switched up her hair with wigs, but she is known for moulding herself into the different characters she plays with different hair.
For her recent show Nine Perfect Strangers, Kidman opted for a long hair wig to play the spiritual guru, Masha Dmitrichenko.
She also opted for wigs in her previous movies, including, The Hours, Birth, and The Others.
