Selena Gomez sets record straight on Benny Blanco cheating rumors

Selena Gomez addresses Benny Blanco cheating speculations

Selena Gomez has subtly responded to the cheating rumours involving Benny Blanco and her longtime friend, Theresa Marie.

The 32-year-old actress and singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 7th, and shared a throwback carousel featuring multiple pictures from over the years.

One of the pictures in the series showed the Fetish hitmaker and Marie posing together, which implied that they are still friends.

The mention of Marie in the social media update comes after the Only Murders In the Building suddenly unfollowed her bff on the app.

Fans speculated that the unfollow was because of the rumours flying about Blanco and Marie, who were spotted dining together without Gomez.

The picture seemingly shut down the rumours of a friendship fallout between Marie and the Disney alum.

“Lil blast from the past because basically I’m lying horizontal rn and reminiscing bout some memories,” Gomez wrote in the caption.

Prior to the latest post, Marie last appeared with Gomez in pictures with their mutual friend Anna Collins at a birthday party.

Previously in 2019, Gomez gushed about her friendship with Marie, as she wrote, “She has taught me how to see life in a fun, carefree and uplifting way. She has shown me how to be a strong and fearless woman.”