Lennie James reveals 'The Walking Dead' still gives him nightmares

Lennie James, iconic actor who is best known to fans as Morgan from The Walking Dead, recently opened up about how the show stuck with him long after the cameras stopped rolling even in his sleep.

The 59-year-old star revealed that the role was so intense, it followed him home.

Lennie was asked if he got to know anything about survival from being on 'The Walking Dead', the actor shared with the Guardian newspaper, saying: "One of the byproducts of being in the zombie world for as long as I was, was I started having very vivid and lucid dreams.

I would quite often wake up shouting in the midst of a night terror, waking the house and making it difficult for my wife to sleep next to me."

He added, "Someone suggested CBD oil, and it works. So I’d take that into a dystopia."

Lennie is close friends with 'The White Lotus' star Jason Isaacs, as he further shared that he's a huge fan of the show too.

The actor also explained that he's "not as good" as his showbiz pal.

He continued: "I hadn’t seen the first two seasons – I’m not very good at watching obnoxious characters on screen – but one of my best mates, Jason Isaacs, is in the latest season. I started watching it, and it hooked me.

"Jas’s performance was fantastic. We’ve known each other since just after drama school. I’m not as good as him, but I try."

However, Lennie James left the UK for Los Angeles before hitting 40.