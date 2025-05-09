Leonardo DiCaprio suffers setback after Met Gala debut with girlfriend

Leonardo DiCaprio faces personal loss following Met Gala appearance

Leonardo DiCaprio has come face to face with a major loss just days after his first Met Gala appearance with his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti.

The 50-year-old actor lost a huge sum of £3million loss in his sustainable shoes firm, Loci.

Although the trendy shoe brand is famous among many A-lister celebrities, as per The US Sun, the accounts revealed that it has accumulated losses of £3,085,364 last year.

Celebrities like Ben Affleck, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba, Eva Longoria and Princess Eugenie, have all been seen sporting the sinking footwear brand in the past.

DiCaprio invested in the brand because of his interests as an activist. Discussing his dedication to the brand, Titanic star’s co-founder Emmanuel Eribo said, “If I could say things about Leo, I’d probably use two words: genuine and kind. You can care about the world and still want good things.”

This comes after the Shawshank Redemption actor made a rare public appearance with his girlfriend on Monday.

DiCaprio missed the red-carpet but joined Ceretti inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 5th.

The twinning couple shared a smile in an adorable picture from the event, as he hid his face from a camera.