Prince Harry's charity admits to horrific abuses of indigenous people

An African wildlife conservation charity partly run by Prince Harry has admitted that its rangers committed human rights abuses in the Republic of the Congo after an exposé published last year.
African Parks — where the Duke of Sussex served as president from 2017 to 2023 before joining the governing board of directors per their website — confirmed this week that “in some incidents, human rights abuses have occurred” at Odzala-Kokoua National Park, according to multiple reports.
The admission follows a damning January 2024 Mail on Sunday report that accused the charity’s rangers of beating, waterboarding, and raping indigenous locals to keep them from entering ancestral lands.
The findings stem from an internal review conducted by Omnia Strategy, the law firm headed by Cherie Blair. While the firm has been investigating since December, African Parks has opted not to release the full report to the public.
“There is no place for any form of abuse in the name of conservation,” African Parks said in a statement, expressing regret for the suffering caused and vowing to overhaul its systems.
Still, indigenous advocacy group Survival International, who reportedly raised abuse allegations directly with Prince Harry, is demanding more transparency.
“We still don't know the details of what they found, because African Parks has refused to allow the findings to be made public,” said director Caroline Pearce.
She further slammed the charity’s approach: “African Parks continues to cling to a racist and colonial model of conservation.”
Harry Styles sends fans in frenzy after making a surprising appearance at the new Pope welcome ceremony
Kate Middleton receives special tribute after reunion with King Charles on VE Day
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy left empty-handed despite late One Direction singer’s $32M fortune
King Charles' former sister-in-law Sarah Ferguson shares emotional message on VE Day
Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow shares two kids with ex-husband Chris Martin
Kensington Palace issues major update on Prince William, Princess Kate reunion with King Charles