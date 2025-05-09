Tom Cruise reflects on embracing challenges while filming

Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise shared his view on handling pressure while filming and promoting his major thrillers like Mission: Impossible.

While promoting his upcoming film of Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, Cruise shared his approach to maintaining focus and handling challenges throughout his filmmaking.

"We have a saying, which is 'pressure is a privilege,'" the Top Gun: Maverick star told the reporters in Seoul, according to The Korea Times. "The thing I also have realized about myself is how much I enjoy the pressure, how much I enjoy the responsibility of making movies."

Admitting that he sometimes does get afraid while performing a stunt yet he tries his best to overcome those emotions and give his best.

"People ask if I'm not scared when facing various difficulties. Honestly, I am," he said. "It's okay to feel those emotions and I'm not afraid of them. I don't just look for what's safe."

The movie star went on to express his gratitude to his fans for making his dream of making movies come true as he said, "There hasn't been a day that I have not felt privileged, a day that I have not felt very grateful to be able to do what I do. Thank you for allowing me to entertain, it is an honour."

The upcoming film is rumoured to be the final instalment of the Mission: Impossible saga. It will also mark a huge milestone of nearly two-decade collaboration with director Christopher McQuarrie.

The Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning will be released in theatres on May 23.