Blake Lively's lawyer defends Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman, other 'dragons'

Blake Lively has reportedly referred to her celeb pals, including Taylor Swift, as her 'dragons'

Blake Lively is preparing to take the stand in her upcoming trial involving It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, but what about her “dragons”?

In his first interview, Lively’s lawyer, Mike Gottlieb, told People magazine that “of course [Blake] is going to testify.” But despite swirling rumours, her famous friends — including Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman — likely won’t be called to testify.

“It’s completely unclear what claims or defenses in the case any of these celebrities… have any relevance to at all,” Gottlieb said, adding: “You can't just go around subpoenaing people because they're famous and you think it will generate a bunch of headlines. And the federal courts don't tolerate that kind of behavior.”

As for her husband Ryan Reynolds, his involvement remains uncertain since he’s named in Baldoni’s countersuit.

Meanwhile, Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman fired back, claiming, “Blake was the one who brought her high-profile friends into this situation… She used her Dragons to manipulate Justin at every turn.” He added: “The truth has been clearly shown through unedited receipts, documents and real life footage. More to come.”

Gottlieb, however, insists they’re focused on facts, not spectacle: “We don't expect this case is going to turn into a circus.”