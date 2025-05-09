Marvel’s ‘X-Men’ reveals further progress in project

Marvel’s ‘X-Men’ reveals further development in project

Marvel’s X-Men is reportedly eyeing a key member of Thunderbolts to join the cast of their upcoming film.

Jake Schreier, who recently directed MCU’s hit film is in talks to return to the company to direct X-Men.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a source confirms that Schreier is engaged in early talks in for the production.

Michael Lesslie is penning the script with Marvel’s Kevin Feige, producing the feature, which is currently untitled.

The progress will finally put an X-Men movie from Marvel on a track to viability.

The Schreier choice is a confirmation of a successful relationship, showing Marvel it is happy with his work on Thunderbolts*. The studio likes to work with filmmakers with which it finds itself in good books.

The comic was first created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in the early 1960s. Its movie was released in 2000, and was one of the films that made its place in the modern comic book movie era.

Although Marvel has been careful and secretive with its development it has teased some original cast in some of its movies, such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Patrick Stewart’s Professor X) and Deadpool & Wolverine.

It is also bringing much of original cast back for Avengers: Doomsday, which is shooting this summer ahead of a release next year.