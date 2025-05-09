Meghan Markle's latest move sparks anger

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has sparked reactions as her latest move allegedly added fuel to the ongoing feud between Prince Harry and King Charles.

A royal expert accused Meghan of taking a subtle dig at Harry's father with a new photograph she released the day after Prince Harry's recent interview with the BBC.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a photo on Instagram. The black and white candid image showed the Duke walking in what is believed to be the garden of their Montecito mansion, with Princess Lilibet on Harry's shoulders, and Archie walking next to him.

"I think that it obviously they must have known that would be taken as a slight against Harry's father, the King, it would be very difficult to think that it wasn't, royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun.

The expert went on sharing his thoughts on Meghan's post, claiming: "I think Meghan was just sending him a message to her father-in-law, or if she wasn't, it looked like that. It looked like she was saying, 'look what you're missing. Here's your son, and here and here are your two grandchildren that you probably won't see'."

Meghan's post comes a day after Prince Harry's emotional interview, in which harry spoke of his dad's health, influence and relationship with him.

The timing of the Duke's interview also raised eyebrows as it seemed to be a blow to the royals as it landed just before VE Day celebrations.

Harry turned to media after judges at the Court of Appeal rejected his appeal regarding his security levels while in the UK.

Soon after the interview aired, Buckingham Palace released a blunt statement, stating: "All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion."