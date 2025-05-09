Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Archie, Lilibet set for big celebration together

Prince Harry, who missed his eldest son Archie's sixth birthday due to an engagement in Las Vegas, is all set to join his family for big celebration this weekend.

The Duke of Sussex will celebrate Mother's Day with Meghan Markle and their children on Sunday. He will spend quality time with his family as the special day falls on May 11 in the US.

Harry will ensure the day is memorable for his wife and their children Archie, who turned six on May 6, and Lilibet, who will be four next month.

Mother's Day represents a cherished family time for the Sussexes at their Montecito home, where they settled down in 2020 after stepping down as senior working royals.

The Duchess often shares her motherhood experiences, having welcomed Archie in 2019 and Lilibet in 2021. She has warmly embraced both American and British Mother's Day traditions in recent years.

Last year, she honoured UK Mothering Sunday by sharing an image of a lemon tart on social media.

"Our family tradition. Mothering Sunday in the UK," the Duchess wrote alongside the photo, acknowledging her husband's British heritage.

Since returning to Instagram in January, Meghan has offered glimpses into their family life. The former Suits star shares occasional photographs of her children, though always careful not to show their faces.

The Sussex family recently celebrated Archie's sixth birthday with a special party. She shared a glimpse of the occasion on social media with a photo of Archie gazing at a sunset.

"Our son. Our sun. Happy 6th birthday to Archie! Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He's six! Where did the time go?" she wrote.

She also thanked those who attended his celebration, noting they made his birthday "incredibly special." Harry was absent as he had to travel to Las Vegas for a charity event, supporting a new initiative for The Diana Award.