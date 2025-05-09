King Charles reads Queen Elizabeth's diary entry from her secret night out

King Charles calls for global peace in moving VE Day speech

Before she wore the crown, Princess Elizabeth III just wanted to be one of the crowd — to dance, to celebrate, to feel the spirit of VE Day like everyone else. And for one unforgettable night, she did.

King Charles confirmed the surprising detail during a speech at Thursday night's star-studded concert celebrating the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

Speaking from Horse Guards Parade, the monarch, 76, read aloud from his mother’s diary entry from May 1945, when she was just 19 years old.

“The rejoicing continued into the next day, when she wrote: ‘Out in the crowd again. Embankment, Piccadilly. Rained, so fewer people. Conga-ed into House. Sang till 2 a.m. Bed at 3 a.m.!’” Charles told the crowd.

The late Queen had once described how she and Princess Margaret slipped out of Buckingham Palace incognito, accompanied by Guards, to join the celebrating masses, per The Mirror.

In 1985, she recalled, “We cheered the King and Queen on the balcony and then walked miles through the street... all of us just swept along on a tide of happiness and relief.”

Among those who claimed to have danced with the future monarch that night was 15-year-old Ronald Thomas, a Prince Philip lookalike who kept the secret for decades. His stepdaughter, Joanne Kavakeb, said she was “thrilled” to hear the King reference the moment publicly.

“I rather doubt I shall have the energy to sing until 2 a.m., let alone lead you all in a giant conga from here back to Buckingham Palace!” Charles joked, prompting laughter from the concert crowd including Prince William and Princess Kate.