Ben Affleck makes rare comment about Jennifer Lopez months after divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finalised their divorce in January

Ben Affleck is not sore about his divorce with Jennifer Lopez as he seemingly made a lighthearted joke about his relationship.

The 52-year-old actor, who recently stated that he has nothing but respect for his ex-wife, was spotted at Lavo Ristorante for dinner on Thursday, in West Hollywood.

The Good Will Hunting star was asked how “Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor” was feeling in Spanish, by a TMZ reporter.

Laughing at the title, Affleck responded in Spanish, “Muy bien,” which translates to “very good.”

The reporter than playfully asked the Oscar winner, “Do you still like Latinas?” to which Affleck, whose ex-wife J.Lo was Latin American, replied, “Of course I do.”

The Gone Girl star is a fluent Spanish speaker since he was a child star, picking up the language in Mexico as a 13-year-old when he worked in a children’s TV show.

This comes after Affleck broke his silence over the recent divorce between him and Lopez.

During an interview in March, the Batman actor said it was “important to say” that there wasn’t “some major fracture” in his and Lopez’s marriage that exists in the documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

“There’s a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something. But honestly … the truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting,” he added.