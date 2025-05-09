Meghan, Harry's touch felt at VE Day concert via wedding cellist

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding cellist has once again captivated the British Royal family with his exceptional talent.

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who gained international recognition after performing at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex royal wedding in 2018, was given the honour of performing for King Charles and other senior royals at the VE Day 80th Anniversary Concert in London on Thursday evening.

The commemorative event, hosted by Zoe Ball, combined music, storytelling, and heartfelt tributes to those who served during the Second World War.

Among the attendees were King Charles, 76, and Queen Camilla,77. Prince William,42, and Princess Kate, 43.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were reportedly mesmerised by Kanneh-Mason's moving performance, which also featured singer Keala Settle.

An Interesting detail about Sheku Kanneh Mason is his connection to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Windsor 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle.

A t the time, he was only 19 years old and was personally requested by Meghan to perform. He played three songs during the Signing of the Register, leaving a lasting impression.

Reflecting on that moment, the cellist later told People magazine that it was an 'incredible experience' to perform at such a historic and meaningful occasion.



