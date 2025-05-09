Travis Kelce hints at upcoming travel plans with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seemingly headed to THIS destination

Travis Kelce may have let his next travel plans slipped with Taylor Swift in his latest podcast episode.

The 35-year-old NFL star tried to play coy when his mom Donna Kelce asked about his recent travels during this Wednesday’s episode of New Heights.

Noticing a slight change in his appearance, Donna remarked, "You're looking a little dark, Trav. Are you tanned?"

Since his pop superstar girlfriend and Travis tend to keep their outings private to avoid the paparazzi, he didn’t disclose where he had been and said, "I'm in my cabin,” later revealing, "I'm everywhere, Mom."

However, later in the episode the Kansas City Chiefs tight end hinted at his next travel destination, telling his mom that he might join her on her upcoming trip to Mexico.

"Let me know, I might show up," Travis told Donna when she shared her plan for May.

This comes after Travis and Taylor skipped Met Gala due to work schedules, but fans speculated that they might have deliberately missed the public outing considering their private mode of life.

The Grammy winner has remained no-show at the event for almost a decade.