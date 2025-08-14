Antony Starr tries to ‘process the end’ of ‘The Boys’

Antony Starr says goodbye to Homelander as 'The Boys' ends

Antony Starr has officially bid farewell to The Boys as filming wrapped for the show’s fifth and final season.

The actor, best known for bringing the complex and menacing Homelander to life, marked the moment with a heartfelt post on Instagram, sharing behind-the-scenes photos and reflecting on what the series has meant to him.

“Been waiting a little to let things settle and try and process the end of this show,” Starr wrote.

“Difficult (for me) to put into words what an incredible ride this has been. How much life and growth has occurred. How amazing the team is. It’s truly been the highlight of my career.”

He recalled how, when the series began, he had no idea just how big it would become.

“This juggernaut left the station and never stopped. Except for that Covid moment. Oh and the strikes. That was a thing too. But apart from those two times, it never stopped, boldly making its mark on the television landscape. There’s nothing else like it. It lives in its own lane.”

In his message, Starr extended gratitude to everyone who made the show possible, from the “incredible Canadian crew” and “amazing production team” to the “insanely talented cast” and the teams at Amazon and Sony.

He jokingly thanked them for making “the great choice in casting” him while also acknowledging all who contributed “in some way, big or small, to this beautiful, complex, warped, delicious show.”

The actor expressed a deep fondness for Homelander, writing, “This complicated character allowed the space and range to discover and push boundaries in a way I never expected and I will always be grateful for this experience.”

He also had a personal note for showrunner Eric Kripke.

“We created a monster, sir. And I will miss him, and you. Til we roll out the last season. When I’ll see you. But this creative chapter is closed, and I’ll miss it, brother.”

Starr ended his post with a heartfelt thank-you to the show’s passionate fan base.

“You are the life blood. Without you, we don’t get to do this. And our fans are second to none. Mad love to you….and deepest respect for your taste,” he wrote, signing off with, “Okidoke people. We cooked for the last time. Can’t wait to show you what we made. TIL that day, Homelander, signing off.”

The final season of The Boys will now move into post-production, with fans eagerly awaiting one last look at Starr’s unforgettable performance.