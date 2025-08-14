Kid Cudi cuts all ties with Kanye West

Kid Cudi on relationship with Kanye West

Kid Cudi is making it clear that he has no relationship of any kind with Kanye West anymore.

In a candid sit-down with Anthony Mason for CBS Mornings on Wednesday, Aug. 13, the 41-year-old rapper addressed the complete breakdown of his relationship with West, 48, a former collaborator and close friend.

“It’s a sad thing, you know?” Cudi said when asked about where things stand. Mason followed up with, “Sad in what way?”

Cudi explained, “The freedom that we experienced when we were creating, it just will never happen again, you know? And that is the heartbreaking side of things. But hey, I had a lot of things in my life break my heart and I’ve been able to survive and move past it.”

When asked directly if West had broken his heart, Cudi didn’t hesitate.

“I think he has over and over, multiple times,” he said, noting that West violated “the code of a friendship.”

According to Cudi, attempts to reconcile have failed.

“We’ve tried since then, you know? But we always have a falling out. He said some things that there’s just no coming back from. The comments that he’s had about Virgil Abloh are just some of the most evil, vile, disturbing f----- up things I’ve ever heard.”

Abloh, a celebrated designer and former Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton Menswear, died at 41 after battling a rare and aggressive cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma.

For Cudi, West’s remarks about Abloh crossed an unforgivable line.

“Every time he took a dig at Virgil, it just made me super angry. Virgil was an angel to everyone, there’s no coming back from that, man,” Cudi said firmly.

“Like, I’m done with you, and it breaks my heart, because I loved Kanye, you know? I really loved him, he was a part of my life changing. And at some point, he was a really good friend, but the man that he has become, I just don’t know that guy anymore.”

“I don’t know him, I don’t know that version of him, and it’s really heartbreaking,” Cudi added.

West had previously acknowledged in a 2018 New York Times interview that he needed to remove “jealousy and fear” from his perspective toward Abloh, who earned the Louis Vuitton role West had long desired.

However, in later social media posts, West doubled down on disparaging comments about the late designer, even questioning Abloh’s character before deleting the remarks.

For Cudi, that history has closed the door on any future friendship.