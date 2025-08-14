‘NCIS’ star Katrina Law, Keith Andreen parting ways 12 years after marriage

Katrina law files for divorce from Keith Andreen

The NCIS star Katrina Law have decided to separate from her husband of 12 years.

The 39-year-old filed for ‘dissolution of marriage’ at the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles Monday, August 11, mentioning the cause behind their separation as ‘irreconcilable differences’.

The date of separation mentioned on the court documents accessed by US Weekly is mentioned as July 7.

The estranged couple shares 6-year-old daughter, Kinsley, for whom Law is fighting for joint legal custody and sole physical custody.

Law has requested the court to dismiss spousal support for both parties and that each party pay for the fees for their own attorney.

Law also shared in the court documents that the “exact nature and extent of any separate property assets and debts of either party are currently unknown.”

She also talked about the “community property and quasi-community property assets.”

It is also hoped that the court will reflect flexibility in the case and let her to amend her petition once that information “has been ascertained.”

For the unversed, the former couple tied the knot in January 2013 and welcomed their child in December 2018.