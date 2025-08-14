Patrick Mahomes on Taylor Swift’s appearance on Travis Kelce’s podcast

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Taylor Swift's 'New Heights' appearance

Taylor Swift fans count down to her much-anticipated debut on Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, with even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes eager to watch the episode.

Speaking to reporters during a media session on Wednesday, Mahomes, 29, shared his reaction to the news that Swift, 35, would be joining her boyfriend and his brother, Jason Kelce, on the show.

The episode drops Wednesday, Aug. 13, just as Swift gears up for the release of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Mahomes revealed that he found out about Swift’s podcast appearance before it was public knowledge, but not directly from her or Kelce.

“I knew before y'all did, just because they called me after the podcast,” he said with a laugh, before clarifying, “They didn’t call me, they called Brittany, and I was like, in the back of the Facetime.”

The quarterback, whose wife Brittany has grown close to Swift since the singer began dating Kelce in 2023, said he’s just as excited for the album as the fans are.

“Just knowing Taylor and seeing the process from just a little bit closer of how she makes the albums, it’s going to be amazing because of how much work she puts into it,” he shared.

“And what better place to announce it than the New Heights podcast?”

For Mahomes, the setting makes perfect sense.

“I feel like she can be herself and showcase who she is” alongside Travis and Jason, he said, predicting that “people are going to be really excited to watch it tonight.”

He admitted he hasn’t seen the full episode yet, only a few clips, but plans to tune in during his night off.

“I haven’t seen it yet, I’ve seen a little bit of clips like everybody else, but I’ll be tuned in tonight so I’ll have something to watch on this night off I have,” he added with a smile.

Swift’s appearance was teased earlier this week when the New Heights social media account hinted at “a VERY special guest” in a post on Aug. 11.

Hours later, fans got a preview of the episode, building even more excitement for the pop superstar’s guest spot.