Dua Lipa’s adorable throwback sparks nostalgia frenzy

Dua Lipa takes trip down memory lane in latest post

Dua Lipa recently sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans by sharing a throwback picture with her sister Rina.

The 29-year-old singer, who is the elder sister of Rina, 24, recreated a childhood photo with her younger sibling.

On Wednesday, August 13, the One Kiss hitmaker shared a before-and-after version of the picture on her Instagram Stories.

In the latest version, the Lipa sisters are seen sitting back-to-back in the same pose as the original.

This nostalgic post came shortly after the Dance The Night singer offered a glimpse into her vacation with fiancé Callum Turner – showing off her sun-kissed skin.

The carousel of images was accompanied by a caption that read, “Early birthday celebrations on my favourite island with my favourite people wearing the most generous dress Simon made for me… I can’t bloody wait for 30!!!!”

On professional front, the Don’t Start Now hitmaker is currently on a break from her Radical Optimism tour and will return to the stage after turning 30.

For the unversed, Radical Optimism, her third studio album, was released in May 2024.

In addition, Lipa is set to perform in Canada on Monday, September 1.