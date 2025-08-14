Taylor Swift shocks fans with new website update ahead of 'TS12'

Taylor Swift drops unexpected clue ahead of 'New Heights' debut

Taylor Swift seemingly dropped another Easter Egg right before her podcast debut, on New Heights goes live.

The 35-year-old pop superstar's official website now displays a countdown for the episode, where she would potentially announce the album, with another clue.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker's countdown to The Life of a Showgirl announcement features four different doors, including an orange door which would be unlocked with the announcement.

Reacting to the unexpected update, fans flocked to the comments and shared their theories, with one writing, “Lover, midnights, TTPD, The life of a showgirl.”

Another wrote, “There’s going to be 4 different version of the album!!”

A third chimed in, “BLONDIE IS PLANNING SOMETHING AND PLAYING WITH US” while another claimed, “the boxes match up with the colors of the albums that were included in her spotify playlist. RED, 1989, and Rep,” listing all the albums Swift has collaborated with Max Martin on.