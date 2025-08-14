Taylor Swift finally unlocks details into 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift drops bombshell news about 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift has pulled the curtain off her orange and green blurred album artwork on her website, and revealed major details into her upcoming 12th studio album.

The 35-year-old pop superstar’s countdown finally ended, much to fans’ excitement and the tracklist, album cover, release date and the feature on The Life of a Showgirl were revealed.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker’s upcoming album comes out on October 3, and is produced by Max Martin, Shellback and Taylor Swift.

The album features Sabrina Carpenter on a collaborative track and the complete tracklist is as follows:

1. The Fate of Ophelia

2. Elizabeth Taylor

3. Opalite

4. Father Figure

5. Eldest Daughter

6. Ruin The Friendship

7. Actually Romantic

8. Wi$h Li$t

9. Wood

10. CANCELLED!

11. Honey

12. The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)