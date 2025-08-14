Taylor Swift finally unlocks details into 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift has pulled the curtain off her orange and green blurred album artwork on her website, and revealed major details into her upcoming 12th studio album.
The 35-year-old pop superstar’s countdown finally ended, much to fans’ excitement and the tracklist, album cover, release date and the feature on The Life of a Showgirl were revealed.
The Anti-Hero hitmaker’s upcoming album comes out on October 3, and is produced by Max Martin, Shellback and Taylor Swift.
The album features Sabrina Carpenter on a collaborative track and the complete tracklist is as follows:
Swift's 12th album features 12 songs and make references to her life under the constant spotlight, as well as falling in love while being a famous person. According to some fan theories, the song, Ruin The Friendship, might also shed some light on her recent friendship fallout with Blake Lively.
Taylor Swift fans decode 'The Life of a Showgirl' Easter Eggs in the past
'The Chrisleys: Back to Reality' is slated to release on September 1
Jennifer Aniston's rumoured boyfriend is nowhere near her league
The 'Titanic' star along with other high-profile guests were patted down by police while on their way to a party
Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engaged?
Jessica Alba, Cash Warren called it quits after 17 years of marriage