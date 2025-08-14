Taylor Swift finally unlocks details into 'The Life of a Showgirl'

 
Wednesday August 13, 2025
By Web Desk
August 14, 2025
Taylor Swift drops bombshell news about 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift has pulled the curtain off her orange and green blurred album artwork on her website, and revealed major details into her upcoming 12th studio album.

The 35-year-old pop superstar’s countdown finally ended, much to fans’ excitement and the tracklist, album cover, release date and the feature on The Life of a Showgirl were revealed.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker’s upcoming album comes out on October 3, and is produced by Max Martin, Shellback and Taylor Swift.

The album features Sabrina Carpenter on a collaborative track and the complete tracklist is as follows:

  • 1. The Fate of Ophelia
  • 2. Elizabeth Taylor
  • 3. Opalite
  • 4. Father Figure
  • 5. Eldest Daughter
  • 6. Ruin The Friendship
  • 7. Actually Romantic
  • 8. Wi$h Li$t
  • 9. Wood
  • 10. CANCELLED!
  • 11. Honey
  • 12. The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)

Swift's 12th album features 12 songs and make references to her life under the constant spotlight, as well as falling in love while being a famous person. According to some fan theories, the song, Ruin The Friendship, might also shed some light on her recent friendship fallout with Blake Lively.