Tommy Fury melts hearts as Molly Mae Hague shares his sweet fatherly side

Molly Mae Hague looked super proud and excited in the most precious moments with her partner Tommy Fury and their daughter Bambi on Tuesday.

The former Love Island star, 26, has just returned from her luxurious trip to Turkey and seemed to be having a blast with her family at their £4million Cheshire home.

Molly shared sneak peek into her family life, showing their daughter Bambi, two, being put to bed.

In one picture, Molly flashed a million-dollar smile while Tommy wrapped his arm around her as they stood by Bambi's cot.

Tommy was every inch the doting father, who sweetly smiling up at them both. The couple's romantic history has not always been smooth, as they split in August last year amid Tommy's struggles with alcohol.

It's worth noting that so far this summer, Molly has enjoyed first class trips to Dubai, Paris, Saint Tropez and even attended Wimbledon's Centre Court, where she received VIP treatment after being invited by tournament sponsor Evian.

The TV personality also shared highlights from the trip on Instagram, giving followers a glimpse into their family time at the hotel's water attraction, Aquatlantis.

The family appears to be thoroughly enjoying their time at the celebrity hotspot- a destination where Jennifer Lopez recently celebrated her birthday.