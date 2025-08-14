Matt Damon shows off witness on yacht vacation

Matt Damon takes internet by storm with recent update

Matt Damon was recently spotted showing off his chiseled chest while aboard the Loloma yacht.

The 54-year-old actor, known for his performance in Good Will Hunting, enjoyed quality time during his lbiza vacation.

On Tuesday, August 12, the Oscar winner was seen wearing black swim trunks and flexing his biceps before diving in for a swim.

In a viral video, The Martian star looked relaxed and clean-shaven, without his usual burly gray beard, while on the Spanish isle.

He was accompanied by his wife, Luciana Barroso, who was wearing a strapless top paired with a floral wrap skirt and a brown cowboy hat.

Luciana, 49, was surrounded by friends in swimsuits as she soaked up the sun on deck.

This comes after NBCUniversal bought all the rights (except book publishing), to Robert Ludlum’s popular Jason Bourne and Treadstone books.

It is pertinent to mention that the Interstellar actor starred as Jason in the trilogy – The Bourne Dilemma (2002), The Bourne Ultimatum (2004), and The Bourne Supremacy (2007), which received widespread acclaim.

The Jason Bourne trilogy earned around $948.7 million at the global box office.

Meanwhile, Damon is currently gearing up for The Odyssey, scheduled for release in July 2026, and is reportedly set to reprise his role in upcoming project The Bourne Dilemma.