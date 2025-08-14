Denzel Washington passes blunt comments about Oscars

Denzel Washington about Oscars

Denzel Washington may have nine Oscar nominations and two wins to his name, but he insists awards have never been the driving force behind his work.

While promoting his latest film Highest 2 Lowest in a conversation with Jake’s Takes, the legendary actor made it clear that career choices are never influenced by the possibility of winning trophies.

“I don’t do it for Oscars. I don’t care about that kind of stuff,” Washington said.

“I’ve been at this a long time, and there’s time when I won and shouldn’t have won and then didn’t win and should’ve won. Man gives the award. God gives the reward.”

He went on to explain that he doesn’t place much sentimental value on the golden statues.

“I’m not that interested in Oscars. People ask me, ‘Where do I keep it?’ Well, next to the other one. I’m not bragging! Just telling you how I feel about it. On my last day, [Oscars] aren’t going to do me a bit of good.”

Earlier this year, Washington was widely seen as one of the biggest Oscar snubs when he failed to secure a best supporting actor nomination for Gladiator II.

But, true to his word, he brushed off the speculation. Speaking to The New York Times, he joked, “Are you kidding me? Awww. Oh, I’m so upset. I’m happy for all that did, and I’m happy with what I’m doing.”

This perspective isn’t new for Washington.

His Training Day co-star Ethan Hawke has shared that on Oscar night, after Hawke lost best supporting actor, Washington leaned over and told him, “It’s better that you didn’t win. Losing was better.”

Hawke explained that Washington’s philosophy is about valuing the work over the prize.

“You don’t want an award to improve your status. You want to improve the award’s status. That’s the way he thinks.”

For Washington, the respect and legacy built through decades of work matter far more than the accolades, and that’s a principle he’s held on to throughout his career.