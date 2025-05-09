Pamela Anderson in awe of co-star Liam Neeson amid romance rumour

Pamela Anderson in awe of co-star Liam Neeson amid romance rumo

Pamela Anderson has recently ignited dating rumours with Liam Neeson after their intimate bond while filming The Naked Gun reboot.

According to RadarOnline.com, the Baywatch star was spotted having dinners with Liam when they had breaks during movie shooting.

Speaking to the outlet, Pamela revealed, “Our chemistry was clear from the start. We have the utmost respect for one another.”

The Canadian actress described Liam as “mysterious, inspiring and a true gentleman”.

Pamela mentioned that Liam “is a legend and deserving of the title”.

How it all started? Th actress opened up that they bonded over their shared “love of literature and a good laugh”.

Pamela stated, “I also baked my sourdough bread for therapy and regularly shared it with Liam, along with cookies and muffins.”

The Barb Wire actress recalled “inviting Liam and his assistant over for romantic dinners with me and my assistant so our relationship stayed professionally romantic during filming”.

Gushing over Liam, Pamela added, “I am in awe of him, his experience, and work ethic.”

For the unversed, the actress previously tied the knot with rock star Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe from 1995 until 1998. Together they had two sons: Brandon and Dylan.

After divorce, she then married musician Kid Rock in 2006, but they split a year later.

Later, the actress married gambler Rick Salomon from 2007 until 2008 and then again from 2014 until 2015.

Pamela also married her movie producer Jon Peters in a private ceremony on January 20, 2020 after 30 years of dating.

Following her breakup, the actress lastly wed bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in December 2020, but they split two years later.

Meanwhile, Liam’s wife Natasha Richardson passed away in a skiing accident in 2009.

However, after dating for few years, the Taken actor opened up in October 2024 that he was done with dating.