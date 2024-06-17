Liverpool makes Taylor Swift cry

Taylor Swift cries at Liverpool concert

Taylor Swift was brought to tears by her fans on Saturday evening, performing at her final concert in front of an audience of 60,000.



The singer performed three times at the Anfield Stadium, which is better known for its lengthy history with Liverpool Football Club.

Swift started to appear "visibly emotional" when singing her 2020 smash song Champagne Problems, according to The Daily Mail.

As per the outlet, the singer removed her earpiece in order to properly hear the audience replying afterwards, “I love you so much, Liverpool, thankyou!”

The emotional moment comes the same day when her ex-partner Joe Alwyn shared his perspective on their long relationship being cited in the singer’s most recent album The Tortured Poets Department.

Swift surprised the audience on Saturday night with a brand-new acoustic mash-up of her songs, combining Carolina and No Body No Crime with The Manuscript and Red.

Swift will visit Cardiff on Tuesday and London later in the month as part of her ongoing UK tour.