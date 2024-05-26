Prince William, Kate Middleton express grief over tragic news

Prince William and Kate Middleton were “incredibly sad” to hear the unfortunate news right after the Prince of Wales attended the FA Cup.

“Incredibly sad to hear the news of this afternoon from RAF Coningby,” the statement the Prince and Princess of Wales read. “Our thoughts this evening are with the pilot’s loved ones, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and the wider RAF family.”

The message was signed off as “W & C” indicating that the message was from both the royals.

Officials said that a pilot died after a Spitfire crashed in a field close to an RAF station in Lincolnshire, BBC reported.

Police and other emergency services rushed to the airfield at 1.20pm on Saturday. Only the pilot is thought to have been involved in the incident.

Lincolnshire Police said the aircraft came down in a field off Langrick Road, which runs alongside the perimeter of the RAF station. Road closures are in place with motorists asked to avoid the area.

RAF Coningsby is home to two frontline combat-ready squadrons and is the training station for Typhoon pilots.

The sad news came after Prince William share a congratulatory message following his attendance at FA Cup final, in which Manchester United defeated Manchester City.