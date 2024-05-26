Oscar-Winning ‘Mary Poppins’ songwriter Richard Sherman dead at 95

Richard M. Sherman, who was an Oscar-winning songwriter alongside his late brother for Disney, died on Saturday at 95.

Disney announced the sad news revealing that he died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles of age-related illness, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Richard and his older brother, Robert Sherman, wrote an estimated 1,000 songs and music for 50 movies, and they were responsible for more movie musical songs than anyone in history.

The duo was known was Disney classics like Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and The Jungle Book. Richard also co-wrote arguably the most performed song, It’s a Small World (After All), and You’re Sixteen, a chart-topper for Ringo Starr.

Richard garnered nine Academy Award nominations, winning two Oscars for his work on the 1964 classic Mary Poppins. Richard accepted the award with his brother for best original score and best song (Chim Chim Cher-ee).

He also won three GRAMMY Awards, and received 24 gold and platinum albums over the course of his 65-year career.

Richard is survived by his wife of 66 years, Elizabeth; son Gregory and grandsons William and Matthew; daughter Victoria Wolf, son-in-law Doug Wolf, and grandchildren Mandy and Anthony.

He is also survived by his daughter from a previous marriage, Lynda Rothstein, as well as her two children and three grandchildren.