Nicki Minaj makes flashy first appearance after brief detainment

Nicki Minaj's scheduled concert in Amsterdam on Saturday night was cancelled due to her brief detainment

Nicki Minaj was seen in public for the first time since her brief drug arrest in Amsterdam.



Daily Mail reported on Sunday, May 26, that the 41-year-old rapper was captured with a slight grin as she arrived in Manchester.

The Barbie World songstress sported a hot pink Fendi puffer, which was left unzipped from the front.

She paired the long jacket with a matching Louis Vuitton beanie, partially covering her long, dark curly tresses.

The Starship rapper accessorised her post-detainment ensemble with white trimmed shades.

For the unversed, the Trinidadian songwriter was taken into custody at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport on Sunday due to alleged soft drugs that were found in her luggage.

She live-streamed her own arrest after the accusations were made by the duty officers. However, she was released following a brief arrest and paid fine at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport.

However, her scheduled Saturday concert at the Co-op Area in Manchester was cancelled at the last minute due to the incident, with thousands of fans already gathered inside the new stadium.

Additionally, when Minaj was arrested, she was travelling from Amsterdam to Manchester for her next Pink Friday 2 Tour stopover.