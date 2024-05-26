Prince Archie’s birth certificate has odd detail about Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Prince Archie, had an odd detail in his birth certificate which seemingly surprised many royal watchers.



Archie, who was born on May 6th, 2019, at the Portland Hospital, had his birth certificate as a public record, and royal fans were quickly able to spot that ‘Prince’ was missing from the official document next to Harry.

Harry was listed on the document as “His Royal Highness Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex.”

Meanwhile, both King Charles and Prince William had the title ‘Prince’ on the birth certificates of their children.

On Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ birth certificates, William is listed as ‘His Royal Highness Prince William Arthur Philip Louis Duke of Cambridge.’

King Charles was the same, styled as ‘His Royal Highness Prince Charles Philip Arthur George Prince of Wales’ on William and Harry's birth certificates.

It is unclear why the change was adopted for the Duke of Sussex. It could also indicate that Harry’s plans to step down from the royal family were beginning to materialise.

However, with the birth of Princess Lilibet on June 4, 2021, when the couple was already in the US, Harry used his HRH title on the birth certificate; his last name is listed as ‘HRH’ and his first as ‘The Duke of Sussex.’