Sophia Bush debunks engagement rumours with long-time sweetheart

Sophia Bush reacts to engagement rumours

Sophia Bush recently reacted to her engagement rumours after her pictures with Ashlyn Harris sparked curiosity among fans.

The One Tree Hill alum debunked all such rumours, flaunting her hand after their photos from the Paris trip went viral.

The John Tucker Must Die actress, who cryptically kept her left hand hidden, opened up about her stance on being engaged to her long-time partner.

Bush took to her Instagram on Saturday, May 25 to respond to the hype, stemming from her previous photos on the platform.

She showcased her left hand that was highly deprived of rings, noting: "I hear the internet is being wild? Ya'll? I have no 'news' for you."

The 41-year-old actress continued: "But wouldn't you put your hands all up in her jacket if you could?? (To be clear you can't because boundaries, but I'll continue to do it for you because I'm just generous like that.)"

Targeting her audience on TikTok, another social media giant, the actress said: "I hope TikTok can relax now. Travel on, friends."

Posting another cheeky photo of herself with Ashlyn, Bush captioned the post: "I just wanna squeeeeeeeeeze her. I get that it's new for ya'll to see me so happy and so embodied. It's new for me too. How lucky am I."

For the unversed, the duo has been dating since 2023.