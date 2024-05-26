Princess Eugenie tipped to replace Kate Middleton in key role

Princess Eugenie has been tipped for key role in healing rift between Prince William and Prince Harry.

Speaking to the Daily Express, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams reflected on the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarahh Ferguson’s close bond with both the warring brothers.

However, his hopes didn’t come without a speck of doubt over William and Harry’s deepening estrangement.

"Eugenie, particularly, he's [Harry] got good relations with, we know that,” shared the commentator. "It might be in some future time that [her presence] might be useful in healing the rift."

It is pertinent to note that over the last few years, Kate Middleton has been attributed to the role of peacemaker among the brothers, however, she has inevitably been ruled out of the situation due to her current battle with cancer.

"But I mean, when you are dealing with the brothers, there is absolutely no contact at the moment,” Richard explained, “other than the one or two other occasions that we've heard. That relationship has broken down."

For the unversed, Eugenie and her older sister Beatrice sparked curiosity among royal watchers when they joined the Prince of Wales at his garden party at Buckingham Palace earlier this week.



Fitzwilliams noted Harry wouldn’t have mind their show of support for the monarchy in times of crisis He as he “would simply expect Beatrice and Eugenie to be present at such an occasion [as] it's what they do."