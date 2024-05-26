Jennifer Lopez seeks Jennifer Garner's help to save Ben Affleck marriage

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly seeking Jennifer Garner's help to play the role of peacemaker in her alleged troubled marriage with Ben Affleck.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the musician "has been confiding in" the Air director's ex-wife because she is the only person who understands Lopez's situation.



The source shared that Garner "has been through it with the same man herself and although the circumstances were quite different it is still the same man and they both dealt with some of the same issues."

On the other hand, an insider claimed that the Alias actress also wants to see Affleck and Lopez in a stable relationship.

"[Lopez] is one of the only women who can get through to Ben and keep him from jumping off the deep end with his addiction," the source added.

It is pertinent to mention that, for the past few weeks, reports have been circulating in the media that there are troubles in Affleck and Lopez's paradise.

Previously, In Touch Weekly reported that the Hollywood A-list couple is reportedly heading for a divorce.

However, Affleck and Lopez did not address their split speculations during recent public appearances.